Rambler should come good in the Smasher Trophy

February 04, 2023 12:30 am | Updated February 03, 2023 05:55 pm IST - Mumbai:

The six-year-old gelding Rambler, who finished second in his last start, should make amends in the Smasher Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Feb. 4) races. Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 6 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. CABRIOLET TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Harriet (7) P. Shinde 59, 2. Habibi (4) P. Vinod 56.5, 3. House Of Lords (9) Mustakim Alam 56, 4. M’sarrat (6) Haridas Gore 55, 5. Power Of Blessings (8) K. Nazil 54.5, 6. Red Dust (1) N.K. Ashish 54, 7. Divine Soul (2) Merchant 51.5, 8. Red Riot (5) A. Gaikwad 51.5, 9. Slam Dunk (11) S.A. Amit 50.5, 10. Sonisha (10) Peter 49 and 11. Suited Aces (3) N. Nadeem 49.

1. HOUSE OF LORDS, 2. M’SARRAT, 3. SLAM DUNK

2. HUNT FOR GOLD TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.00: 1. Phenom (6) Parmar 62, 2. Remy Red (3) J. Chinoy 62, 3. Sky Commander (2) Kirtish 62, 4. Rubik Star (9) Bhawani 61.5, 5. Bomber (7) Sandesh 61, 6. Don’t Be Shy (1) Ranjane 60.5, 7. Golden Rule (11) P. Trevor 60, 8. Liberation (10) Antony Raj 60, 9. Mighty Wings (5) K. Nazil 60, 10. Charming Star (8) Mustakim Alam 59.5, 11. Esfir (13) Haridas Gore 59.5, 12. Diamondintherough (4) H.G. Rathod 56.5, 13. Myrcella (14) Zeeshan 56, 14. Prince Igor (12) N.B. Kuldeep 56 and 15. Between Friends (15) Merchant 55.5.

1. MIGHTY WINGS, 2. RUBIK STAR, 3. BOMBER

3. ICEBREAKER TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Alpha Gene (7) Sandesh 59, 2. Geographique (1) Neeraj 57.5, 3. Alpine Star (2) Mutakim Alam 57, 4. Jerusalem (3) R. Ajinkya 54, 5. Castaneda (5) Antony Raj 53.5, 6. Beyond Measure (4) C.S. Jodha 53 and 7. Gimme (6) P. Dhebe 50.5.

1. GEOGRAPHIQUE, 2. ALPHA GENE, 3. CASTANEDA

4. CABRIOLET TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.00: 1. Champers On Ice (9) S. Mosin 60, 2. Superimpose (7) R. Ajinkya 60, 3. Adonis (8) P. Dhebe 59.5, 4. Untitled (4) Peter 59.5, 5. Victory Chant (2) J. Chinoy 59.5, 6. Ristretto (11) S. Saqlain 59, 7. Stars For You (6) Haridas Gore 58.5, 8. Dazzling Princess (12) N. Bhosale 58, 9. Mirae (1) Mustakim Alam 57, 10. Zukor (10) Merchant 57, 11. Lord Murphy (5) Zervan 55.5 and 12. Better Half (3) N. Nadeem 51.

1. RISTRETTO, 2. SUPERIMPOSE, 3. ZUKOR

5. SMASHER TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 4.30: 1. Grand Accord (7) Bhawani 59, 2. Exemplify (1) C.S. Jodha 58, 3. Rambler (2) Zervan 58, 4. Lord Frankel (3) Sandesh 56, 5. Rasputin (5) Antony Raj 56, 6. Thunberg (4) C. Umesh 54 and 7. Balor (6) Imran Chisty 50.5.

1. RAMBLER, 2. THUNBERG, 3. RASPUTIN

6. DECENT PROPOSAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Jet Typhoon (5) Kirtish 60, 2. Hilma Klint (9) P. Shinde 58.5, 3. Dilbar (3) Haridas Gore 58, 4. Dowsabel (1) S. Saqlain 56.5, 5. Tanahaiyaan (2) Merchant 56, 6. Impermanence (11) R. Ajinkya 55, 7. Fidato (12) Mustakim Alam 53.5, 8. Trinket (4) P. Vinod 53.5, 9. Sky Hawk (8) Imran Chisty 52.5, 10. Power Of Neath (6) Nazil 51, 11. Tabriz (7) Peter 50.5 and 12. Rachelles Pride (10) N.K. Ashish 50.

1. JET TYPHOON, 2. DILBAR, 3. FIDATO

7. PICASSO TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.30: 1. Great Guns (11) R. Ajinkya 59, 2. Arabian Phoenix (10) K. Nazil 58, 3. Dali Swirl (7) Haridas Gore 57.5, 4. Lord Vader (5) Bhawani 57.5, 5. Sandman (9) Mosin 56.5, 6. Kings Best (13) Sandesh 56, 7. Sim Sim (12) Merchant 55, 8. Moonshot (3) Parmar 54.5, 9. Pure (4) P. Dhebe 54.5, 10. Excellent Gold (6) Mustakim Alam 53, 11. Claudius (2) P.S. Chouhan 51.5, 12. Singer Sargent (1) P. Trevor 51.5 and 13. Fortunatus (8) Neeraj 50.5.

1. CLAUDIUS, 2. SINGER SARGENT, 3. LORD VADER

8. HUNT FOR GOLD TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 6.00: 1. Nobility (8) P. Dhebe 60.5, 2. Freedom (1) Antony Raj 59.5, 3. Walter (5) Sandesh 59.5, 4. Midas Touch (12) Bhawani 59, 5. Luminosity (4) S. Amit 58, 6. Redifined (3) K. Nazil 56.5, 7. Toofaan (11) S. Saqlain 56, 8. Lion King (14) Zeeshan 55, 9. Zip Along (10) Mustakim Alam 55, 10. Zacapa (2) J. Chinoy 54, 11. A Good Chance (6) S.J. Sunil 52.5, 12. Dagger’s Strike (7) Merchant 50, 13. Shadows (13) Peter 49.5 and 14. Camille (9) N.B. Kuldeep 49.

1. WALTER, 2. MIDAS TOUCH, 3. FREEDOM

Day’s Best: GEOGRAPHIQUE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.