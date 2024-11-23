 />

Rambler shines

November 23, 2024 - Mumbai:

Rambler shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 23) morning.

Sand track:

800m: 2/y/o Giant Gold (app) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Geographique (Hamir), Rasputin (Mansoor) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Exotic Star (Prasad), 2/y/o Merlet (Ajinkya) 56, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Rambler (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Responded well.

1000m: Silver Braid (L. Appu), Treat (Hamir) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Booster Shot (Hamir), Market King (A. Prakash) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Beyond Stars (S.J. Sunil), Zarak (app) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. We Still Believe (Ajinkya), Believe (Prasad) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former ended six lengths in front.

1200m: Nostalgia (A. Prakash), Inquilab (Hamir) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Former was one length better.

