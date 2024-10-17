GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rains curtails Thursday’s race programme

Published - October 17, 2024 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU:

The stewards of the Mysore Race Club decided to cancel the last three races of the day on Thursday (Oct. 17) as heavy rains rendered the track not conducive for racing.

The results:

1. CHIRAPUNJI PLATE (1,400m): SQUARE CUT (Faiz) 1, Double Vision (Shreyas S) 2, Stone House (Prabha K) 3 and Bacchus (R. Shiva Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, 2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 26.74s. ₹31 (w), 10, 11 and 17 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 41, FP: 54, Q: 27, Trinella: 380, Exacta: 4,709. Favourite: Double Vision. Owner: Mr. Girish Byrappa. Trainer: S. Santosh Rao.

2. AUTUMN BLUE PLATE (1,200m): JUST BLUES (Arvind K) 1, Dhurandar (Abhishek Mhatre) 2, Epsom Downs (Koshi K) 3 and Sacred Creator (Angad) 4. Not run: Ankush and Tankinika. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 16.29s. ₹79 (w), 16, 144 and 13 (p), SHP: 665, THP: 44, FP: 1,719, Q: 2,688, Trinella: 44,246, Exacta: 27,459. Favourite: Master Victory. Owner: Mr. K.V. Sridhara. Trainer: G.T. Surender.

3. K. THAMMANNA GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m): PERFECT PERFECTO (Md. Mushraf) 1, Heroism (Faiz) 2, Sira (G. Vivek) 3 and Tarek (Salman Khan) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 16.33.s ₹593 (w), 123, 11 and 16 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 40, FP: 6,813, Q: 1,220, Trinella: 6,416, Exacta: 52,710 (carried over). Favourite: N R I Ace. Owner & trainer: Mr. Poorna Chandra Tejawar.

Jackpot runner-up: ₹19,092 (carried over); mini jackpot: 2,106 (carried over); treble (i): 4,125 (carried over); (ii): 10 (180 tkts).

