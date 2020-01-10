Races

Rainbow Trout and Mount Moriah catch the eye

more-in

Rainbow Trout and Mount Moriah caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Wafy (Hamir), King Of Katni (Dashrath) 41. Pair level.

800m: Antarctica (Bhawani), Serpentine (rb) 55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Divine Timing (Merchant), Pleiades (rb) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Iron Age (Trevor) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Renala (Nicky Mackay), Gusty Girl (Vinod) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Shae (Chouhan) 55.5, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Star Comrade (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Pezula (Merchant), Cellini (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former was two lengths superior. Mishka’s Pride (Hamir) 1600/600m 1-9.5. Easy. Relentless Pursuit (Raghuveer) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Auburn (Santosh) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Intense Approach (Nicky Mackay), Outstanding (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely.

1200m: Birkin Blower (Akshay), Le Mans (Kadam) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Pair moved level freely. Rainbow Trout (Pradeep) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Night Hunt (Kadam), Kariega (Akshay) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Rising Sun (Sandesh) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Namaqua (Sandesh) 52, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Golden Steal (Pradeep), Successor (David Egan) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former finished a distance ahead.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Direwolf (Chouhan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved well. Pepper (S.J. Sunil) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Endeavour (Trevor), Accenture (J. Chinoy) and Multistarrer (Raghuveer) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Endeavour, who finished a distance ahead, was the pick. Arazan/Miss Danehill (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Urged. Jack Flash (Pradeep), Periwinkle (Nazil) 1-3.5, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Flying Dragon (Ayyar), Tough Cop (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 6:35:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/rainbow-trout-and-mount-moriah-catch-the-eye/article30534744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY