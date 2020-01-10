Rainbow Trout and Mount Moriah catch the eye

Rainbow Trout and Mount Moriah caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Wafy (Hamir), King Of Katni (Dashrath) 41. Pair level.

800m: Antarctica (Bhawani), Serpentine (rb) 55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Divine Timing (Merchant), Pleiades (rb) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Iron Age (Trevor) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Renala (Nicky Mackay), Gusty Girl (Vinod) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Shae (Chouhan) 55.5, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Star Comrade (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Pezula (Merchant), Cellini (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former was two lengths superior. Mishka’s Pride (Hamir) 1600/600m 1-9.5. Easy. Relentless Pursuit (Raghuveer) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Auburn (Santosh) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Intense Approach (Nicky Mackay), Outstanding (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely.

1200m: Birkin Blower (Akshay), Le Mans (Kadam) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Pair moved level freely. Rainbow Trout (Pradeep) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Night Hunt (Kadam), Kariega (Akshay) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. Both moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Rising Sun (Sandesh) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Namaqua (Sandesh) 52, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Golden Steal (Pradeep), Successor (David Egan) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former finished a distance ahead.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Direwolf (Chouhan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved well. Pepper (S.J. Sunil) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Endeavour (Trevor), Accenture (J. Chinoy) and Multistarrer (Raghuveer) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Endeavour, who finished a distance ahead, was the pick. Arazan/Miss Danehill (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Urged. Jack Flash (Pradeep), Periwinkle (Nazil) 1-3.5, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Flying Dragon (Ayyar), Tough Cop (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front.