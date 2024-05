Due to incessant rain rendering the racetrack not conducive for racing, the stewards of the club have cancelled the remaining races of the day. The races scheduled for Sunday (May. 19) has now been postponed to Saturday (June .1).

1. GOLD COAST HANDICAP: SUNCHE DREAMS (P. Vikram) 1, Aurora Borealis (Faird Ansari) 2, Midnight Sparkle (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Atreides (C. Umesh) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 27.12s.

Owner: Mr. Wayne Beck. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

