Rain curtails the conduct of Chennai races on Friday

December 15, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI:

 Due to intermittent rains rendering the race track not conducive for racing, the stewards of Madras Race Club decided to cancel the last three races on Friday. The Smt. Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup has been rescheduled to be run with fresh entries on Sunday (Dec. 24).

1. PHOENIX OF SPAIN HANDICAP: SACRE COUER (Koshi Kumar) 1, Raffinato (Hindu Singh) 2, Ocean Love (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Mr Mozart (Ram Nandan) 4. Shd, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 15.99s. ₹24 (w), 20, 14, 18 (p), SHP: 62, THP: 88, FP: 119, Q: 108, Tla: 1,720. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

2. SUPREMACY HANDICAP (Div. I): DANNY’S GIRL (S.J. Moulin) 1, Relic Warrior (Yash Narredu ) 2, Presto Power (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Armoury (P. Siddaraju) 4. Snk, 1-3/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 8.46s. ₹217 (w), 34, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 75, FP: 944, Q: 104, Tla: 6,621. Owner: Mr. Sathish Kumar Joghee. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

3. SUPREMACY HANDICAP (Div. II): BE CALM (Ram Nandan) 1, Seeking The Stars (P. Trevor) 2, Mayflower (G. Vivek) 3 and Preakness (S. Imran) 4. Snk, 6 and 1/2. 1m, 10.64s. ₹187 (w), 17, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 37, FP: 447, Q: 38, Tla: 1,750. Owner: Mr. A.L. Murugappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. ISLA BONITA HANDICAP: KALLANIA (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Windsor Walk (Koshi Kumar) 2, Ruling Star (Yash Narredu) 3 and Grace (Hindu Singh) 4. Lnk, nose and 1-3/4. 1m, 31.84s. ₹220 (w), 32, 18 and 14 (p), SHP: 73, THP: 39, FP: 9,853, Q: 1,330, Tla: 12,538. Owner: Mr. Subodh Chand Bothra. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

