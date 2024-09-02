Raffinato, Desert Star, Paris O’Connor and Samachar impress

: Raffinato, Desert Star, Paris O’Connor and Samachar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Key To The Mint (N. Dharshan) 45. Moved on the bit.

800m: Secret Pearl (rb), Tycoonist (rb) 58, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front. Acanta (rb), High Tribute (rb) 1-2, 600/347. They were easy. Edmund (M.S. Deora) 57.5, 600/45. In fine shape.

1000m: Aletta (rb) rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Gingersnap (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/48, Eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Exemplar (rb) 46. Aspira (A.S. Peter) 48. Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 44. Easy.

800m: Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 51, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

1000m: Red Pencil (rb), Royal Tapestry (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Element (rb), Vishwas (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy and level. Samachar (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/41. In fine trim. Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Desert Star (Ram Nandan), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. They moved impressively. This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Beautiful (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Unextended. Midnight Sparkle (Koshi Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Words Worth (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. In fine shape. The Sting (Koshi Kumar 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Handy.

1200m: Emperor Vikram (rb), Happiness (rb) 1-28, 1000/1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They worked well.

Noted on Sunday (Sept. 1):

Outer sand:

800m: Annette (S. Kabdhar), Crown Angel (Ram Nandan) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Eclipse Award (Shah Alam), Sinatra (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Former better. Windsor Walk (M.S. Deora), Prince Purple (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Royal Baron (rb), Multicrown (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600.42.5. They worked well. Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Proposed (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Blue Eyed Boy (Koshi Kumar), Ashwa Dev (N. Darshan) 56, 600/42.5. Former moved better. Knotty Dancer (N. Darshan) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Lady Luck (A.M. Tograllu) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Sensibility (M.S. Deora), Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former finished five lengths in front. Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar), Samachar (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42.5. Former finished well in front. Knotty In Blue (A.M. Tograllu) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Sacre Couer (Farid Ansari) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43. In good shape. Santamarina Star (Koshi Kumar), Senora Bianca (N. Darshan) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. They moved together. Sian (M.S. Deora), Honorable Lady (Shyam Kumar), Cloud Jumper (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/43. A fit trio. Kallania (M.S. Deora), Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Presto Power (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. In good condition. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Danny’s Girl (Shyam Kumar), Precious Gift (M.S. Deora) 1-28.5, 1000/1-12, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively, former finished five lengths in front.

Inner sand: 1000m: Emperor Vikram (Inayat) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Happiness (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) Desert Force (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They moved freely.

1200m: Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-24.5, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Rising Tycoon (rb), Dear Lady (S. Kabdhar) 1-26.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/51, 600/38.5. They put up a pleasing display. Forest Lake (S. Kabdhar), Autumn Shower (rb) 1-30, 1000/1-11, 800/54, 600/41. They pleased.

