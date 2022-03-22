Races

Raffaello shines

Raffaello shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 22) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Volare (T.S. Jodha), St. Andrews (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Sultan Suleiman (rb) 1400/600m 51. Good.

1000m: Mozelle (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. King Of Katni (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Full Of Grace (Raghuveer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Cold Pursuit (Vinod) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Nusrat (Peter) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Toofan (S. Sunil) 1-21, 600/40. Pressed. Raffaello (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively.


