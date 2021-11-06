Raffaello and Superleggra excel

Raffaello and Superleggra excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 6) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Periwinkle (Nazil) 38. Moved well. Doc Martin (Neeraj) 40. Easy.

800m: Well Speaking (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Rambler (Zeeshan) 52.5, 600/38. Worked well. Superleggra (Zeeshan) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Vikramaditya (Ayyar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o Chat (Nazil) 53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Grand Sinatra (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Seasons Greetings (Mosin), Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Pair easy. Presidential (Chouhan), Monarchy (Mosin) 1-7, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Wayin (Shahrukh), 3/y/o Top Class/Diamonite (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Belenus (Mosin), Mascara (Pradeep) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/41. Former was one length superior. Raffaello (Pradeep) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Excelled.

1400m: Lord And Master (Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Botero (Kaviraj), Lord Byron (Chouhan) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Royal Crown (Ayyar), Indian Princess (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43. Former ended three lengths in front. Moment Of Madness (rb), 2/y/o Arbitrage (Shahrukh), Rue St Honore’ (rb) and Fernando (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished four lengths ahead of the third named. Fernando was slowly off by four lengths and ended far behind. 2/y/o Venus (Shelar) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/os Kingda Ka/Besame Mucho (P. Vinod), Speaking Of Which/Star Of Harmony (Peter) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Windy City (A. Prakash) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Jumped out well. Endeavour (Mansoor) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Wordsmith (Shelar), Brave Eagle (Kaviraj) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41. They ended level.