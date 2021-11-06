Races

Raffaello and Superleggra excel

Raffaello and Superleggra excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 6) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Periwinkle (Nazil) 38. Moved well. Doc Martin (Neeraj) 40. Easy.

800m: Well Speaking (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Rambler (Zeeshan) 52.5, 600/38. Worked well. Superleggra (Zeeshan) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Vikramaditya (Ayyar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o Chat (Nazil) 53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Grand Sinatra (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Seasons Greetings (Mosin), Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Pair easy. Presidential (Chouhan), Monarchy (Mosin) 1-7, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Wayin (Shahrukh), 3/y/o Top Class/Diamonite (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Belenus (Mosin), Mascara (Pradeep) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/41. Former was one length superior. Raffaello (Pradeep) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Excelled.

1400m: Lord And Master (Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Botero (Kaviraj), Lord Byron (Chouhan) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Royal Crown (Ayyar), Indian Princess (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43. Former ended three lengths in front. Moment Of Madness (rb), 2/y/o Arbitrage (Shahrukh), Rue St Honore’ (rb) and Fernando (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished four lengths ahead of the third named. Fernando was slowly off by four lengths and ended far behind. 2/y/o Venus (Shelar) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/os Kingda Ka/Besame Mucho (P. Vinod), Speaking Of Which/Star Of Harmony (Peter) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Windy City (A. Prakash) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Jumped out well. Endeavour (Mansoor) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Wordsmith (Shelar), Brave Eagle (Kaviraj) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41. They ended level.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 6:18:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/raffaello-and-superleggra-excel/article37353986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY