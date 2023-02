Raffaello and Sky Fall show out

February 17, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Raffaello and Sky Fall showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 17) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Superimpose (Ajinkya), Dream Seller (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1000m: Pride’s Prince (Sandesh), Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level. Skyfall (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Cipher (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Good.

1200m: Arcana (J. Chinoy) 1-24, 600/44. Moved freely.

1400m: Rasputin (Hamir), Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up five lengths and finished level freely. Former pleased. Raffaello (Mosin) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/41. Moved attractively.