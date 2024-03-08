ADVERTISEMENT

Raffaello and Portofino Bay impress

March 08, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Raffaello and Portofino Bay impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 8) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Regoli (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Light Of Life (Kiran Naidu) 1400/600m 52. Moved freely.

1000m: Portofino Bay (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Maintains form. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Raffaello (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled. Applause (I. Shaikh) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Betsy (Merchant), Miss Magic (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior. Knight Crusader (Mustakim), Speak The Breed (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Gambino (Bhawani), Kamaria (S. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1400m: Coin Empress (Mustakim)1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mansa Musa (Kirtish), Celestial (C. Umesh) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Giant King (Yash), Eaton Square (Neeraj) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-40, 600/43. Moved fluently.

