GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raffaello and Portofino Bay impress

March 08, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Raffaello and Portofino Bay impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 8) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Regoli (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Light Of Life (Kiran Naidu) 1400/600m 52. Moved freely.

1000m: Portofino Bay (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Maintains form. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Raffaello (P. Vinod) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled. Applause (I. Shaikh) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Betsy (Merchant), Miss Magic (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior. Knight Crusader (Mustakim), Speak The Breed (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Gambino (Bhawani), Kamaria (S. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1400m: Coin Empress (Mustakim)1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mansa Musa (Kirtish), Celestial (C. Umesh) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Giant King (Yash), Eaton Square (Neeraj) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-40, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.