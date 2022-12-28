Raffaello and Goldiva show out 

December 28, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Mumbai:

Raffaello and Goldiva showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 28) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Dagger’s Strike (Rupesh), Dazzling Princess (Zameer) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Queen’s Pride (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Ultimo (V. Jodha), Aloysia (Neeraj) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Redifined (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Pushed. The Flutist (Zameer) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Toscana (V. Jodha), Superimpose (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Almas (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Tureci (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed. Zip Along (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched.

1200m: Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

1400m: Aah Bella (Hamir) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1600m: Goldiva (Mosin) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Raffaello (Mosin) 1-47, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Impressed. Raechelles Pride (rb) 1-56, 600/44. Easy.