Raees tipped for Byculla Club Trophy

The seven-year-old gelding Raees may win the Byculla Club Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (Jan.16) races. Rails will be placed 6 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and 12 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. MAGIC TOUCH PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Glacier Express (2) David Egan 60.5, 2. Multibagger (3) Nicky Mackay 60.5, 3. Pezula (4) Ayyar 60, 4. Hats Off (10) D.A. Naik 59, 5. Kalina (8) Chouhan 58.5, 6. On Va Danser (7) Dashrath 57, 7. Adams Beginning (6) Santosh 56.5, 8. Dancing Jade (9) Kaviraj 53.5, 9. Sixth Emperor (5) Nazil 50.5 and 10. Teodor Monte (1) Zeeshan 50.

1. GLACIER EXPRESS, 2. KALINA, 3. ON VA DANSER

2. AVANTAGE PLATE DIV. II (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 2.30: 1. Cristo Boss (8) Bhawani 59, 2. Nusrat (10) Merchant 59, 3. Grand Eyes (7) J. Chinoy 58, 4. Whispering Queen (3) Peter 58, 5. Cray Cray (5) Nazil 57.5, 6. Highland Wind (6) Zeeshan 56.5, 7. Huzzah’s Grace (4) Parmar 56.5, 8. Zeemo (1) Ayyar 55.5, 9. Solo Mission (11) A. Prakash 54, 10. Run Happy (9) Baria 53.5 and 11. Suerte (2) C.S. Jodha 52.

1. NUSRAT, 2. CRISTO BOSS, 3. CRAY CRAY

3. FERRARI PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Rainbow Trout (2) Sandesh 59, 2. Fleur De Lys (4) C.S. Jodha 57, 3. Galloping Goldmine (3) Trevor 56.5, 4. Jager Bomb (1) Parmar 52.5 and 5. Benevolence (5) Dashrath 50.5.

1. FLEUR DE LYS, 2. GALLOPING GOLDMINE

4. MAGIC TOUCH PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.30: 1. Historian (2) P. Vinod 62, 2. Red Carnation (6) Kaviraj 62, 3. Tough Cop (10) Ayyar 61.5, 4. Makati (4) Kuldeep 61, 5. Direwolf (8) Chouhan 60.5, 6. Dowsabel (9) Trevor 60.5, 7. Sandra’s Secret (7) Peter 59, 8. Kanadario (5) J.Chinoy 58, 9. War Of Attrition (3) Merchant 58 and 10. Golden Steal (1) David Egan 56.5.

1. GOLDEN STEAL, 2. DOWSABEL, 3. DIREWOLF

5. NADIA MARY HOMI WADIA TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Big Magic (6) Merchant 55, 2. El Capitan (8) Trevor 55, 3. Rising Sun (4) Sandesh 55, 4. Soaring High (2) Akshay 55, 5. Curfew (3) Nirmal 53.5, 6. Finalist (1) Dashrath 53.5, 7. Gusty Girl (5) David Egan 53.5, 8. Menilly (9) C.S. Jodha 53.5 and 9. Renala (7) Nicky Mackay 53.5.

1. RISING SUN, 2. EL CAPITAN, 3. CURFEW

6. INDIAN AIR FORCE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Dandi March (1) Nicky Mackay 59, 2. En Sabah Nur (6) Nathan Evans 59, 3. Mozart (2) Parmar 59, 4. Chaplin (3) Akshay 56.5, 5. Night Hunt (5) Sandesh 56.5, 6. Timeless Deeds (4) Kaviraj 56.5, 7. Gallantry (8) Peter 56, 8. Rising Brave (7) Nazil 53.5, 9. Emotionless (9) A.Prakash 52 and 10. Zanzibaar (10) S.J. Sunil 51.5.

1. DANDI MARCH, 2. MOZART, 3. NIGHT HUNT

7. AVANTAGE PLATE DIV. I (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Patriots Day (8) Kaviraj 60.5, 2. Dibaba (9) Ayyar 59, 3. Susie Q (4) S.J. Sunil 59, 4. Golden Eclipse (11) Sandesh 58, 5. Smart Choice (6) Merchant 57.5, 6. Hexahedron (5) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 7. Jack Flash (3) Nazil 54.5, 8. Western Style (2) Parmar 54.5, 9. Hi Ho Silver (10) P. Vinod 54, 10. Honourable Eyes (7) J. Chinoy 53.5, 11. Nightfall (12) Kuldeep 53.5 and 12. Saffron Flower (1) Santosh 53.

1. GOLDEN ECLIPSE, 2. SAFFRON FLOWER, 3. HI HO SILVER

8. BYCULLA CLUB TROPHY (2,800m), 4-y-o & over, 5.30: 1. Sacred Roman (2) Leigh Roche 59, 2. Raees (1) C.S. Jodha 56, 3. Magistero (3) Sandesh 53 and 4. Vulcan (4) Dashrath 53.

1. RAEES, 2. SACRED ROMAN

Day’s Best: RISING SUN

Double: FLEUR DE LYS — DANDI MARCH

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 4, 5 & 6; (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.