Radical Review wins Callista Handicap

CHENNAI:

26 August 2021 19:53 IST

Sebastian’s ward Radical Review, ridden by Nikhil Naidu, won the Callista Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Aug. 26). The winner is owned by M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm.

1. PACIFIC BLUE HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: SYMPHONY IN STYLE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 2, Dream Run (H. Rahul) 3 and Queen Justitia (Azfar Syeed) 4. 6-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 29.69s Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. BLACKJACK PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): DIAMOND AND PEARLS (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Proposed (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Turf Beauty (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Masterpiece (Akshay Kumar) 4. Dist, 1-3/4 and 2. 1m, 26.17s. Owners: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. SKY’S THE LIMIT HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: HALLUCINATE (Zervan) 1, Right Move (Kiran Naidu) 2, Victory Walk (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Arapaho (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 8-1/4. 1m, 27.79s. Owner: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. SKY’S THE LIMIT HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: EAGLE PRINCE (Farid Ansari) 1, Glorious Sunshine (Yash Narredu) 2, Waytogo (P. Vikram) 3 and Pinewood (D.S. Deora) 4. 3-1/4, 2-1/4 and nk. 1m, 28.34s. Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. R.M. Lakshmanan. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. CALLISTA HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: RADICAL REVIEW (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Cavallo Vincente (C. Brisson) 2, Star Elegant (Surya Prakash) 3 and Roman Senator (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 28.19s. Owner: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. SHINING PATH HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: STAR FLING (Akshay Kumar) 1, Striking Distance (C. Umesh) 2, Arithmetica (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Big Treasure (Yash Narredu) 4. 5-1/4, lnk and 3. 1m, 13.30s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. SHINING PATH HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: EYES OF FALCON (Nazar Alam) 1, Break The Silence (Surya Prakash) 2, Glorious Victory (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 4. Not run: Sprit Of Zion. Lnk, hd and hd. 1m, 15.14s. Owners: Mr. Kishore Futnani & Mr. Chirag D. Joshi. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.