Esconido, Exotic Star and Singer Sargent impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 8) morning.

Sand track

600m: Flashman (Mosin) 38. Moved freely. Art Collector (T.S. Jodha), Galloping Ahead (Mansoor) 39. Pair moved level freely. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 39. Easy.

800m: Nairobi (S. Amit) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Esconido (Zameer), Exotic Star (Gore) 50, 600/38. They moved impressively and finished level. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Rambler (P. Vinod) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. Lord Vader (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Slightly urged. Julius (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Pressed. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/37. Shaped well. Talking Point (Saba) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Pataudi (M.S. Deora), Disciplined (Santosh) 56, 600/42. They were level. Comaneci (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Urged. Sentinel (app), Bashir (Bhawani) 52, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. The General (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Tyrone Black (Mustakim) 1-9, 600/42. Pressed.

1200m: Rubik Star (app) 1-24, 600/44. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Goldiva (I. Shaikh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Jumped out well. Pamchavan (V. Bunde) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43. Easy. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha), My Princess (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

