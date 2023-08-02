ADVERTISEMENT

Racehorse trainer D. Netto suspended for doping offence

August 02, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Sports Bureau

The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC), who met on Tuesday (Aug 1), resolved to suspend racehorse trainer D. Netto from August 2 to August 31 as his ward Shadow Fax tested positive for the presence of a prohibited substance in a random urine sample. He was also fined ₹30,000 for contravening the medication rules.

Netto was further suspended from September 1 to October 31, and slapped a fine of ₹1,00,000 by the Stewards, for keeping in possession (in the stables) medication/substance which is not registered and a needle without written permission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US