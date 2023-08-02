HamberMenu
Racehorse trainer D. Netto suspended for doping offence

August 02, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Sports Bureau

The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC), who met on Tuesday (Aug 1), resolved to suspend racehorse trainer D. Netto from August 2 to August 31 as his ward Shadow Fax tested positive for the presence of a prohibited substance in a random urine sample. He was also fined ₹30,000 for contravening the medication rules.

Netto was further suspended from September 1 to October 31, and slapped a fine of ₹1,00,000 by the Stewards, for keeping in possession (in the stables) medication/substance which is not registered and a needle without written permission.

