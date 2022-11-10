Race For The Stars, Wellington and Arc De Triomphe work well

Race For The Stars, Wellington and Arc De Triomphe worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 10).

Outer sand: 600m: Eagle Bluff (rb), Kay Star (rb) 44. They were urged and the former finished three lengths in front. Star Templar (rb) 47. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 46. Easy.

1000m: Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Starlit Smile) (Yash Narredu), Ziana (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Wellington (P.S. Kaviraj), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. They are in fine trim. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Sovereign Power (Farid Ansari) 44. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (A.M. Tograllu) a 2-y-o (Dali-Malkeye Ziba) (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/42. A fit pair. Cairo (A.M. Tograllu) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu - Celandine) (rb) 47. Star Waves (rb) 42.5. Hebron (rb) 43. Oberon (rb) 43. Easy. Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari) 42. Moved on the bit.

800m: Aretha (Inayat) 1-0, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Perfect Blend (rb), a 2-y-o (Be Safe-Zvonareave) (Manikandan) 54.5, 600/41.5. They moved well. A 2-y-o (Dali-Starlet) (M.S. Deora), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Athens) (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-0, 600/43.5. They moved together. Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 1-8.5, 800/52, 600/39. In fine nick. Amber Lightning (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Lady Zeen (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42.5. Unextended. Corus (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-15, 800/58, 600/42. Handy. Loch Lomond (Farhan Alam) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Majestic Wind (rb) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/43. Worked well. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane-Eternal Angel) (Manikandan), a 2y-o (Smuggler’s Cove-Night Of Stars) (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. They were eased up, former finished four lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Sedgefield-Willow Point) (rb), Flurry Heart (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. They are in good shape. A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript- Laurita) (M.S. Deora), Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. They moved freely. The Intimidator (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Trafalgar (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Did pace work.