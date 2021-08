Race For The Stars, Mzilikazi, Battista and Queen Of Gibraltar impress

CHENNAI:

06 August 2021 17:35 IST

Race For The Stars, Mzilikazi, Battista and Queen Of Gibraltar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 6).

Inner sand: 600m: Eagle Prince (Shyam Kumar) 39.5. In good shape. Grand Royal (Shyam Kumar) 40. Propahlady (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Catalyst (rb) 42. Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh) 37. In fine condition. Fun Lover (Shyam Kumar) 40. Lady Solitaire (rb) 39. Fit. Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu) 41.5. Moved freely. Comanche Brave (rb) 40. Turf Beauty (Rajendra Singh) 37.5. Moved well.

800m: Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu) 56.5, 600/44. Unextended. Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (Asfar Syeed) 58.5, 600/43.5. Star Hopper (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Royal Eminence (rb) 57, 600/41.5. In good shape. Oscars Thunder (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Chief Of Command (Rajendra Singbh) 53, 600/38.5. Moved well. Emissary (Shahar Babu) 59.5, 600/44.5. Dominant (rb), 1-0, 600/46.5. Battista (Farid Ansari) 52.5, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Desert Force (rb), Knight Envied (rb) 58. 600/44. They were easy. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/39. Strode out well. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 54.5, 600/37. Pleased. Penang (rb) 59, 600/44. Magnetism (rb), 59, 600/44. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1000m: Cotton Hall (rb), Kings Show (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. They finished level. Queen Of Gibraltar (Farid Ansari) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/37.5. A pleasing display.

Outer sand: 1000m: Valeska (Nikhil Naidu), Radical Review (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Latter finished four lengths ahead. Wild Frank (rb), Cartel (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Knight In Armour (Farhan Alam), Catelyn (Shahzad Alam) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They finished level.