Race For The Stars, Martingale, Grand Royal and Sweet Fragrance work well 

February 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Race For The Stars, Martingale, Grand Royal and Sweet Fragrance worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb. 4).

Outer sand: 600m: Ankara (rb) 47. Easy. Alcaraz (rb) 42.5. Pushed.

800m: Thomas Hardy (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Urged. Fun Storm (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Demesthenes (Farhan Alam) 1-0.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Night Hunt (rb) 58.5, 600/43. Extended. Ascot Queen (Shyam Kumar) 57.5, 600/41.5. Fit. Tudor Crown (Farid Ansari) 1-3, 600/46.5. Nashvegas (M.S. Deora), Laudree (Dashrath Singh) 57, 600/43. Former finished two lengths in front. Knotty Power (rb) 1-1, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Sheer Elegance (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Golden Marina (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. In good condition. Knotty Wonder (rb), Nagada (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44. Former was handy while the latter was urged. Martingale (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Proposed (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Retains form. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Eased up. Star Lap (Dashrath Singh) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Sunday Warrior (Ramandeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/59.5,600/46.5. Eased up.

Inner sand: 600m: Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar) 42.5. Ashwa Dev (K.V. Baskar) 47.5.

800m: Royal Aristocrat (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/43. Handy. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Glorious Sunlight (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Memory Lane (Inayat) 58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/41.5. Worked well. Mystical Magician (rb) 56, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Swiss Agatta (Md. Feroz) 59.5, 600/45.5. Moved under whip. A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) (Manikandan), Sea Script (rb) 58, 600/44.5. They finished together. Katahdin (A.M. Tograllu) 1-1.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 1-12, 800/54.5, 600/40. Impressed. Grand Royal (Md. Feroz) 57, 600/41. Strode out well. Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Moved well. Fortune Chakram (rb), Angelino (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/43. Former finished a length in front. Antigua (Md. Feroz) Autumn Light (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Preakness (M. Bhaskar), A 3-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bristol Fighter) (Yash Narredu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44. Former finished a length in front.

1200m: Anatolia (Dashrath Singh) 1-31, (1200-600) 41. Eased up. Kallipos (rb), Jack Richer (Md. Feroz) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Yesterday (C. Brisson) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. In fine nick.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Rinello (S. Kabdhar), Be Calm (rb), Anzio (rb) 1-9.64. First two named took a good jump. Supreme Dance (P. Sai Kumar), Wind Symbol (C. Brisson) 1-7.04. A level jump. A 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (Dashrath Singh), Tee Tee Dee (P.S. Kaviraj), Santa Clara (S. Kamble) 1-8.78. They jumped out well. Lord Moi (R. Manish), Miso (Farhan Alam) 1-11.57. A good jump. Black Label (rb), Glorious Legend (Ramandeep) 1-8.55. A level jump. Sir Baffert (R. Manish), Vayu (B. Dharshan), Magical Wish (rb) 1-3.10. They jumped out well. Star Of Texas (rb), Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-8.22. Former took a good jump. Royal Falcon (Inayat), a 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (P. Sai Kumar), Clockwise (C. Brisson) 1-7.95. The trio jumped out well.

Noted on Friday (Feb. 3):

Outer sand: 800m: Arthur (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/43. Moved well. Euphoric (S. Kamble) Into The Storm (Dashrath Singh) 56, 600/43. They are in fine trim.

Inner sand: 800m: Wind Symbol (Md. Feroz) 58, 600/41.5. Urged in the last part. Cherokee Run (rb), a 3-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. They were easy and level.

1000m: Black Label (Ramandeep) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Eased up. Voyager (M. Bhaskar), Strom Breaker (S. Imran) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Pense’e (rb) 1-43, (1,400-600) 51.5. Moved well.

Noted on Thursday (Feb. 2):

Outer sand: 600m: Right Move (rb) 43.5. Handy.

800m: Majestic Wind (A. Ayaz Khan), Beverly Hills (rb) 59.5, 600/44. They finished level.

1000m: A 3-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bristol Fighter) (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (S. Imran) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/44. They moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 600m: Beauregard (S. Imran) 42.5. Urged. Sir Baffert (rb) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/40.5. Moved well. Nightjar (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/40.5. Worked well. Royal Aristocrat (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Reign Of Illustrious (Shyam Kumar), Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh) 1-3, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Yesterday (C. Brisson) 1-3, 600/46. Easy. Santa Clara (M.S. Deora), Lady Cadet (S. Kamble) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Eyes Of Falcon (rb), Vayu (S. Imran) 58, 600/44. They finished together.

1000m: Albinus (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cherokee Run (rb), a 3-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They shaped well. Antigua (Koshi Kumar), Autumn Light (Md. Feroz) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy. Glorious Legend (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Tee Tee Dee (M.S. Deora) 1-33, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Nashvegas (S. Kamble), a 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (Dashrath Singh) 1-34, (1200-600) 46. They moved freely.

