Race For The Stars and Grand Royal work well

February 10, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Race For The Stars and Grand Royal worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 10).

Outer sand: 600m: Tudor Crown (Farid Ansari) 43. In good condition. Hoping Cloud (Mohit Singh) 48. Easy. Beauregard (S. Imran) 46. Easy.

800m: Sheer Rocks (Inayat), Dark Son (P. Sai Kumar) 59, 600/44. They finished together.

Inner sand: 600m: Mr Starc (S. Imran), Angelino (rb) 44. Former finished half a length in front. Paris O’Connor (Inayat) 45.5. Easy. Noble Grand (S. Imran), Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 45. They were easy and level.

800m: Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/41.5. Moved Well. Royal Treasure (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Handy. Priceless Ruler (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Grand Royal (Md. Feroz) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Sergeant Romeo (rb), Pied Piper (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/45. Former finished a length in front.

Mock race: 1200m: The Awakening (Yash Narredu), Mystical Rose (M. Bhaskar), Grey Twilight (Ramandeep), Palsy Walsy (B. Dharshan), Babu Vamsee (S. Imran) and Beauregard (A. Ayaz Khan) Dist, 1/2 and 4. 1m, 12.71s.

Noted on Thursday (Feb. 9):

Outer sand: 800m: Brotherhood (C. Brisson), Rubert (Md. Feroz) 57, 600/43. Former finished a length in front. Sparkle N Shine (rb) 57, 600/43. Urged. Gimmler (rb), Felix (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Mary’s Boy Child (Md. Feroz) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Anzio (rb), Rinello (rb) 47. They were easy. Eternal Pearl (M. Bhaskar),. Corus (rb) 41. Former finished a length in front.

800m: Mr Mozart (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Fit. Paris O’Connor (rb), Authentic Bell (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished level. Swarga (Md. Feroz) 59, 600/44. Handy. Sunny Isles (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5.

1000m: Mr Starc (S. Imran), Beauregard (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Unextended. Jack Richer (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Listen To Me (S. Kamble) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Kallipos (Md. Feroz), Autumn Light (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Former finished a length in front.

Crossword+

