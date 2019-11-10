Races

Questina, Pablo and Ame show out

Questina, Pablo and Ame showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Peerless (rb) 37. Moved freely. Dilbar (Hanumant) 37.5. Pushed. Osprey Arrow (rb) 40. Easy. Grand Sinatra (Chouhan) 38.5. Moved freely. Polyneices (Chouhan) 40. Easy.

800m: Pablo (S.J. Sunil) 48.5, 600/36. Pleased. Macgyver (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Easy. Ame (rb) 48, 600/36. Impressed. Tristar (Chouhan) 50.5, 600/36.5. Responded well. Eyes For You (rb) 50, 600/37. Shaped well. Soldier Of Fortune (Niranjan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 49.5, 600/37. Good. 2/y/os Quasar/Arusha (Chouhan), Kratos (S.J. Sunil) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Super Strength (Parmar) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 1-6.5, 600/38. In good shape. Classicus (rb), Arrecife (Kaviraj) 1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Former was two lengths superior. Divine Glory (Zameer), Silver Flames (A. Gaikwad) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Knight Superior (Zameer) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Pressed. Governor General (rb) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. La Rondine (Kadam) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Seniority (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Worked well. Questina (Zervan), Memorable Memories (Hamir) 1-18, 1000/1-3.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and finished three lengths ahead. Ex’s And Oh’s (Zervan), Twinspire (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

