Questina on top in DRC Cup

Pune:

29 November 2020 18:46 IST

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Questina, piloted by A. Sandesh, won the DRC Cup, the main event of the Mumbai races held here on Sunday. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala.

1. ASTRAL FLASH PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FALCONETTE (Kaviraj) 1, Julio Cesaro (J. Chinoy) 2, Periwinkle (Nazil) 3 and Pezula (Pranil) 4. 3/4, Nk, 2-1/2. 58.60s. Owners: Mr. Vijay V. Shah & Mrs. Pooja V. Shah rep. Vs Zaia Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Syed Mehmood Ahmed & G. Shewakramani. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. ARISTOS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: TIGRIO (Neeraj) 1, Exotique (Yash Narredu) 2, Royalty (Srinath) 3 and Resolute (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4, 4. 1m, 24.66s. Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. KIARA PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only: LUMINOUS (Zervan) 1, Taimur (Bhawani) 2, Arcadia (Neeraj) 3 and Who Dares Wins (Dashrath) 4. 2-3/4, 1, Sh, 1m, 25.75s. Owners: M/s. Ram H. Shroff & Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Chetan Shah, Ravi Vasudeo Goenka & Charudatta P. Palwe. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

4. GRAND PASSION PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: LORITO (Trevor) 1, Chezza (Merchant) 2, Retained Asset (Malam) 3 and Miss Scarlett (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Brianna. 1-1/4, Sh, 1/2. 1m, 41.10s. Owner: Mr. Kishore M. Dingra. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. KIARA PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) maiden 3-y-o only: NOBLE QUEEN (Yash Narredu) 1, Casanova Prince (Sandesh) 2, North Star (Trevor) 3 and Memorable Moments (Dashrath) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4, 2-3/4. 1m, 26.43s. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldhana & M/s. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Deepesh Narredu.

6. DRC CUP (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: QUESTINA (Sandesh) 1, Dandi March (C.S. Jodha) 2, Hidden Gold (Trevor) 3 and Storm Breaker (Yash Narredu) 4. 2-3/4, 1-3/4, 3/4. 1m, 10.01s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. D.T. Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

7. ASTRAL FLASH PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: BONAFIDE (S. Kamble) 1, Exotic Queen (Peter) 2, Godsword (J. Chinoy) 3 and Sky Fall (Trevor) 4. 4-3/4, Nk, Snk. 58.23s. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Deepesh M. Narredu.