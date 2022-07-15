Queens Pride, Turmeric Tower, Beemer and Mont Blanc catch the eye

July 15, 2022 15:48 IST

: Queens Pride, Turmeric Tower, Beemer and Mont Blanc caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 15) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Dagger’s Strike (rb), Perfect Man (Ayyar) 40. Pair level.

800m: Power Of Thor (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (Dashrath) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Excellent Gold (app) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Tureci (rb) 53, 600/40. Urged. Hilma Klint (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Mirae (app) 58, 600/44. Easy. Golden Neil (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Mozelle (rb), Magileto (rb) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. House Of Lords (S. Kamble) 57, 600/43. Easy. Northern Singer (app) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Regal Prince (S. Kamble), Prince Igor (Dashrath) 55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Camille (rb) 53, 600/40. Urged. High Spirit (app) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Desert Fire (Dashrath) 55, 600/41. Good. Bold Advance (app) 53, 600/40. Pressed in the last part. Beemer (S.G. Prasad), Habibi (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Mont Blanc (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Michigan (rb) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Royal Castle (Dashrath) 56, 600/42. Easy. Red Carnation (Dashrath) 56, 600/42. Easy. Turmeric Tower (app) 51, 600/38. Stretched out well.

1000m: Victorious Sermon (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Shaped well. Champers On Ice (Mosin) 1-10, 600/42. Good work. Chancellor (Ayyar), Champagne Smile (Vinod) 1-10, 600/43. Former was superior. Zip Along (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed in the last part.

1200m: Queens Pride (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved attractively.