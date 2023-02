Queens Pride, Sweet Emotion and Birkin Blower please

February 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Mumbai: Queens Pride, Sweet Emotion and Birkin Blower pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Flying Halo (V. Bunde), Fancy Nancy (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Pair easy.

1000m: Roll The Dice (rb), Ariayana Star (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/42. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Floyd (Zervan), Cornerstone (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished six lengths ahead. Chieftain (P. Shinde), Empower (Shelar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed.

1200m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Stretched. Kiefer (Hamir), Starry Spirit (Srinath) 1-24, 600/43. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level.

Race Track: 600m: Fairuza (rb) 35. Urged. Axlrod (Zervan), Brego (Peter) 36. They moved level freely. Destroyer (Nazil) 35. Moved freely.

800m: Fashion Icon (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Sweet Emotions (Parmar) 1-3, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Koenig (Mosin), Volare (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/35. Former was superior. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Sorrento Secret (V. Bunde) 1-5, 600/37. Responded well. Silent Knight (Shelar) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Pressed.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Queens Pride (rb), Nostalgic (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Miss Karina (Gagandeep), Khaleesi (Gore) and Art Collector (S. Sunil) 1-9, 600/41. First and second names easily finished four lengths ahead of last name. Sinner (Shelar) 1-7, 600/41. Pushed. Ugly Truth (V. Jodha), Ameerah (Ajinkya) 1-8, 600/40. They finished level freely.