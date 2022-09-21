Queen's Pride and Duffy catch the eye

Racing Correspondent Pune
September 21, 2022 17:49 IST

Queen's Pride and Duffy caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy. Perfect Win (rb) 39. Moved freely. Silver Bells (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy.

800m: Royal Castle (M. Alam) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Zarak (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Inishmore (Mosin) 55, 600/40. Easy. Queen’s Pride (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Karanveer (V. Bunde) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Divine Thoughts (rb) 51, 600/40. Pleased. Jetfire (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Coeur De Lion (M. Alam) 50, 600/38. Good work. Frankie (C. Umesh) 1400/600m. 53. Moved freely. Duffy (Merchant), Sky Hawk (P. Naidu) 49, 600/36. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Urged.

1200m: Chat (Nazil) 1-22, 600/41. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Lady Santana (Santosh) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43. Easy. Phenom (D.A. Naik) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

