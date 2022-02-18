Races

Queen Spirit claims the Sarb-Kla Plate

 S. Attaollahi-trained Queen Spirit (Trevor up) won the Sarb-Kla Plate, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Feb. 18). The winner is owned by Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. D.R. Thacker. 

1. KOYNA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: JE NE SAIS QUOI (C. Umesh) 1, Capital Gain (Mark) 2, Sodashi (Suraj) 3 and Stunning Beauty (Arvind Kumar) 4. Not run: Commandpost. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 29.47s. ₹50 (w), 18, 35 and 19 (p), SHP: 103, THP: 55, FP: 560, Q: 314, Trinella: 1,913 and 443, Exacta: 41,681 (carried over) and 17,863. Favourite: By The Book. Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

2. GAGANACHUKKI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: THE INHERITOR (P. Sai Kumar) 1. Capri Girl (Dhanu Singh) 2, Chiraag (Siddaraju P) 3 and Mitsuro (A. Imran) 4. 8, 1 and Hd. 1m, 15.65s. ₹28 (w), 15, 22 and 18 (p), SHP: 75, THP: 51, FP: 201, Q: 182, Trinella: 1,454 and 498, Exacta: 9,278 and 3,976. Favourite: The Inheritor. Owner: Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

3. HAMPI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: AFERPI (P. Surya) 1, Almanach (Trevor) 2, Electric Blue (Dhanu Singh) 3 and Tyto Alba (Rajesh Kumar) 4. Nk, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 41.53s. ₹251 (w), 28, 11 and 12 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 43, FP: 1,015, Q: 211, Trinella: 648 and 374, Exacta: 9,497 and 4,884. Favourite: Almanach. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

4. SARB-KLA PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): QUEEN SPIRIT (Trevor) 1, Eternal Princess (Vinod Shinde) 2, Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 3 and Philosophy (Shane Gray) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 09.30s. ₹40 (w), 13, 62 and 12 (p), SHP: 202, THP: 34, FP: 883, Q: 785, Trinella: 3,994 and 1,027, Exacta: 9,125 and 5,866. Favourite: Philosophy. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt Ltd & Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. GAGANACHUKKI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: AZTEC QUEEN (Akshay K) 1, Defining Power (Dhanu Singh) 2, Thousand Words (A. Qureshi) 3 and Lauterbrunnen (P. Surya) 4. 6-1/2, Nk and 2-1/4. 1m, 14.97s. ₹22 (w), 15, 13 and 23 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 57. FP: 53, Q: 43, Trinella: 580 and 253, Exacta: 1,679 and 576. Favourite: Aztec Queen. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

6. KOYNA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: MEASURE OF TIME (Suraj) 1, Star Domination (M. Naveen) 2, Sky Princess (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Aircraft (Likith Appu) 4. Not run: Flaming Orange. 7-3/4, Lnk and 3/4. 1m, 29.29s. ₹13 (w), 10, 21 and 21 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 44, FP: 44, Q: 72, Trinella: 712 and 132, Exacta: 2,424 and 1,039. Favourite: Measure Of Time. Owners: Dr. K. Raghavan, Dr. Arun Raghavan & Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

Jackpot: ₹41,568 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 17,814 (one tkt.); Treble (i): 3,376 (carried over), (ii): 448 (25 tkts.).


