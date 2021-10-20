Queen O’War and Thunderclap impress

Pune:

20 October 2021 17:45 IST

Queen O’War and Thunderclap impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 20) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Indian Crown (Ayyar) 52, 600/39.5. Pressed. Perfect Perfecto (rb) 53.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Gandalf (Zeeshan), Tale Event (rb) 54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Sky Storm (Shelar), Hot To Trot (Raghuveer) 53, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Seminole (T.S. Jodha), Empower (P. Shinde) 54, 600/39.5. They ended level. Bakhtawar (rb) 52, 600/38.5. Urged. Arc De Triomphe (C.S. Jodha), Euphoric (Santosh) 53, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Expedition (Zervan), Evangeline (Akshay) 53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Lit (Sandesh) 54.5, 600/39.5. Easy. Dark Secret (Akshay) 52, 600/39.5. Moved well. Thunderclap (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Easy. Irish Eyes (Ayyar) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Royal Castle (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39.5. Pushed. Kinnara (app), Monarchy (Mosin), 55.5, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Doc Martin (Nazil), Django (Zeeshan) 51.5, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Tigrio (Chouhan) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Enigma (Kirtish) 1-7, 600/39.5. Worked well. Aah Bella (Zervan), Princess Of Naples (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Birkin Blower (Zervan) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Queen O’War (Sandesh), Hellbent (P. Dhebe) 1-5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Former is in good shape and finished three lengths ahead. Giverny (Zervan), Cabo Da Roca (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well. Full Of Grace (Zervan), Absolute Star (Akshay) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Immeasurable (Chouhan) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Exotique (Chouhan) 1-10, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Willy Wonka (Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well. Bold Legend (Chouhan), Johannesburg (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. They were well in hand and finished level. Amped (rb) 1-26, 600/42. Easy.