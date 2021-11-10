Queen O’ War and Wayin please

Pune: Queen O’ War and Wayin pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 10) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Trinket (rb) 40.5. Easy. Song Song Blue (Peter), Hawk Eye (rb) 41. Pair easy. Chastity (rb) 39.5. Easy. Sandman (app) 41. Easy.

800m: Majorella Blue (Peter), Marlboro Man (rb) 53.5, 600/40. Both were level. Wayin (Sandesh), Fernando (Shahrukh) 51, 600/37.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Hela (Rupesh) 55.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Fidato (Dashrath), Sky Storm (Sandesh) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Lambretta (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Honourable Eyes (Mansoor), Ciplad (Hamir) 52, 600/38. They finished level. Rambler (Yash) 53, 600/39. Good. Rubik Star (Rupesh) 51, 600/38.5. Responded well. Viva La Vida (app) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Hellbent (Parmar), Jetfire (P. Dhebe) 51, 600/38. Former was superior. Time (rb), Enjoy (Nadeem) 52.5, 600/38.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Doc Martin (rb), Polyneices (rb) 53, 600/42. Pair level. Fortune Cookie (Neeraj) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Dubai Skyline (Shelar), Seriously (Hamir) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Queen O’ War (Sandesh), Pure (P. Dhebe) 50, 600/37. Former was well in hand and finished two lengths ahead. Fast Rain (Parmar) 52, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Periwinkle (Nazil), 2/y/o Chat (Pradeep) 51, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead while the latter was eased up.

1000m: Midas Touch (Rupesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Willy Wonka (Akshay) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Lord And Master (Chouhan) 1-27, 600/43. Easy. Emerald (Kaviraj), Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-28, 600/42. Both were easy.

1400m: Lord Byron (Chouhan), Rambunctious (Kirtish) 1-42, 800/56, 600/42. Both were level.

1800m: Miracle (Chouhan), Immeasurable (Kirtish) 2-6, 1600/1-51, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former made up three lengths and finished level freely.