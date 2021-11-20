Queen O’ War and Successor catch the eye

Queen O’ War and Successor caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 20) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Magical Rays (rb) 52, 600/39.5. Urged. 4/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (rb), Tail Event (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Juiced (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Pure (rb), Amped (rb) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Jazzy Socks (rb), Dufy (Rupesh) 53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1000m: Cold Pursuit (Pradeep), Thundering Spirit (rb) 1-8, 600/42. Former superior. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/41.5. Easy. Hidden Gold (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Kahlua (Late Seriously) (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Grand Sinatra (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Worked well. Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 1-10, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Magistero (Bhawani) 1-22, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Successor (P. Vinod) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1600m: Queen O’ War (Sandesh), Multiencrypted (Parmar) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41.5. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead.