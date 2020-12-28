Queen Justitia, Full Bloom, Indian Coral and Sentosa impress

Queen Justitia, Full Bloom, Indian Coral and Sentosa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 28).

Outer sand: 600m: Rafaele (App) 43.5. Fit. Driftwood Pacific (rb) 44.5. Urged.

800m: Star Proof (Iltaf Hussain) 59.5, 600/43.5. Pushed. Illustrious Ruler (App) 58.5, 600/43. Moved well with blinkers on. Phoebe Buffay (Stephen Raj) 1-0, 600/45. Handy. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/42. Pleased. Lady Solitaire (App), Lady Ascot (Rajendra Singh) 1-0, 600/43.5. Former who joined at 600m finished three lengths ahead. Whistle Podu (Umesh), Cartel (B. Nikhil) 57.5, 600/42.5. They shaped well, latter finished two lengths in front. Fun Storm (Sham Kumar), Majestic Charmer (App) 1-1, 600/44.5. Former finished well in front. Demerara (Azfar Syeed), Sentosa (Shahar Babu) 57, 600/41.5. They strode out well, latter finished four lengths in front.

1000m: Orange Pekoe (rb), Royal Prestige (Shahar Babu) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Latter was too good for his companion. Queen Justitia (B. Nikhil) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Inner sand: 600m: Wind Symbol (Farhan), Mr. Kool (A.M. Alam) 44. Be My Star (rb) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Indian Coral (App) 56, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings.

1000m: Glorious Legend (S. Kamble), Off Shore Breeze (Janardhan P) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Sweet Fragrance (App), Lady Blazer (N. Murugan), Rhiannon (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. They are in fine condition.

Gate practice: 1000m: Luminous (T. Mahesh) 1-11.5. Jumped out well. Arazan’s Diamond (rb) 1-12. Took a good jump. Baden Baden (App), Glorious Victory (A.M. Alam) 1-2. They jumped out smartly, latter finished well in front. Maidstone (Kamigallu), Optimus Commander (rb) 1-7.5. Former missed the jump. Catalyst (Sham Kumar), Royal Eminence (App) 1-10. Former jumped out well. Dr Feel Good (rb), Cloud Jumper (S. Kamble), Dun It Again (Janardhan P) 1-15. First named took a good jump. Arazinger (App) 1-11.5. Jumped out well. Star Victorious (Rajendra Singh), Hallucinate (App) 1-14. Latter who missed the jump was extended and finished well ahead.