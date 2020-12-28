Races

Queen Justitia, Full Bloom, Indian Coral and Sentosa impress

Queen Justitia, Full Bloom, Indian Coral and Sentosa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 28).

Outer sand: 600m: Rafaele (App) 43.5. Fit. Driftwood Pacific (rb) 44.5. Urged.

800m: Star Proof (Iltaf Hussain) 59.5, 600/43.5. Pushed. Illustrious Ruler (App) 58.5, 600/43. Moved well with blinkers on. Phoebe Buffay (Stephen Raj) 1-0, 600/45. Handy. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/42. Pleased. Lady Solitaire (App), Lady Ascot (Rajendra Singh) 1-0, 600/43.5. Former who joined at 600m finished three lengths ahead. Whistle Podu (Umesh), Cartel (B. Nikhil) 57.5, 600/42.5. They shaped well, latter finished two lengths in front. Fun Storm (Sham Kumar), Majestic Charmer (App) 1-1, 600/44.5. Former finished well in front. Demerara (Azfar Syeed), Sentosa (Shahar Babu) 57, 600/41.5. They strode out well, latter finished four lengths in front.

1000m: Orange Pekoe (rb), Royal Prestige (Shahar Babu) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Latter was too good for his companion. Queen Justitia (B. Nikhil) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Inner sand: 600m: Wind Symbol (Farhan), Mr. Kool (A.M. Alam) 44. Be My Star (rb) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Indian Coral (App) 56, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings.

1000m: Glorious Legend (S. Kamble), Off Shore Breeze (Janardhan P) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Sweet Fragrance (App), Lady Blazer (N. Murugan), Rhiannon (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. They are in fine condition.

Gate practice: 1000m: Luminous (T. Mahesh) 1-11.5. Jumped out well. Arazan’s Diamond (rb) 1-12. Took a good jump. Baden Baden (App), Glorious Victory (A.M. Alam) 1-2. They jumped out smartly, latter finished well in front. Maidstone (Kamigallu), Optimus Commander (rb) 1-7.5. Former missed the jump. Catalyst (Sham Kumar), Royal Eminence (App) 1-10. Former jumped out well. Dr Feel Good (rb), Cloud Jumper (S. Kamble), Dun It Again (Janardhan P) 1-15. First named took a good jump. Arazinger (App) 1-11.5. Jumped out well. Star Victorious (Rajendra Singh), Hallucinate (App) 1-14. Latter who missed the jump was extended and finished well ahead.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2020 7:07:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/queen-justitia-full-bloom-indian-coral-and-sentosa-impress/article33437737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY