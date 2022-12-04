  1. EPaper
Queen Envied claims won Golconda 1000 Guineas

December 04, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

Racing Correspondent
Queen Envied, winner of the Golconda 1000 Guineas, being led in by S.S.F. Hussain officiating for Trainer Irfan Ghatala, jockey S. Anthony Raj (up) and owners Arun Alagappan and Pranav Alagappan in Hyderabad on December 4, 2022.

Queen Envied, winner of the Golconda 1000 Guineas, being led in by S.S.F. Hussain officiating for Trainer Irfan Ghatala, jockey S. Anthony Raj (up) and owners Arun Alagappan and Pranav Alagappan in Hyderabad on December 4, 2022.

Trainer Irfan Ghatala’s Queen Envied ridden by Antony Raj S won the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the first classic race of the Hyderabad Winter Season, held here on Sunday (Dec. 4).

The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP & Sans Craintes Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd.

Jockey Antony Raj kept this daughter of Lord Admiral — Be Envied, last throughout the race till the home straight. Later she came with gigantic strides to beat her rivals in a close finish.

1. HARIDWAR PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I SUPERPOWER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Yesterday (Surya Prakash) 2, Just Incredible (Aneel) 3 and Dream Station (Abhay Singh) 4. 1/2, Shd and 4-1/4. 2m 8. 01s. ₹15 (w), 11, 10 and 30 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 34, SHW: 14 and 28, FP: 60, Q: 47, Tanala: 593. Favourite: N R I Superpower.

Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. ZURBARAN PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): CALISTA GIRL (B. Nikhil) 1, Windsor (Akshay Kumar) 2, Lucky Zone (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and That’s My Love (Mohit Singh) 4. Not run: Shadow Of The Moon. 3/4, 1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m 12. 89s. ₹91 (w), 24, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 40, SHW: 62 and 11, FP: 367, Q: 76, Tanala: 997. Favourite: Windsor.

Owners: Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat & Mr. Sreeramulu Bommishetty. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

HRC Steward Manish Jaiswal, second right, presents the winner’s trophy to owner Arun Alagappan and his son whose Queen Envied won the Golconda 1000 Guineas in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Also seen are HRC Stewards V. Krishna Das, third left, P. S. Reddy, third right, and N. V. R. Narasimha Reddy, right.

HRC Steward Manish Jaiswal, second right, presents the winner's trophy to owner Arun Alagappan and his son whose Queen Envied won the Golconda 1000 Guineas in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Also seen are HRC Stewards V. Krishna Das, third left, P. S. Reddy, third right, and N. V. R. Narasimha Reddy, right.

3. K.R. ARVIND REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): AYR (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Kancha (Akshay Kumar) 2, Nugget (Chouhan) 3 and Malaala (D.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Hard To Toss and Costello. Nk, Nk and 2. 1m 11. 88s. ₹50, 14, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 71, SHW: 38 and 10, FP: 193, Q: 75, Tanala: 320. Favourite: Nugget.

Owners: Mrs. Rajini Meka, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur and Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas. Trainer: L.D’ Silva.

4. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BARBET (B. Nikhil) 1, Thanks (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Silk (Koushik) 3 and Siri (Md. Ismail) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 12. 33s. ₹17 (w), 10, 14 and 41 (p). SHP: 25, THP: 62, SHW: 16 and 23, FP: 39, Q: 29, Tanala: 396. Favourite: Barbet.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. DODLA PRATAP CHANDER REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only: SHE CAN (Akshay Kumar) 1, High Command (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Rising Tycoon (Antony Raj) 3 and Commanding Knight (Santosh Raj) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/4 and 2. 1m 11. 96s. ₹26 (w), 18, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 42, SHW: 21 and 11, FP: 105, Q: 50, Tanala: 279. Favourite: She Can.

Owners: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah, Mr. Soma Raju Adipudi, Mr. Sureshbabu Daggubati and Mr. Venkatesh Daggubati. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. AIR COMMAND CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HOPING CLOUD (Mohit Singh) 1, Starwalt (Chouhan) 2, City Cruise (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) 4. 6-1/4, 4-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m 39. 08s. ₹20 (w), 12, 14 and 17 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 46, SHW: 15 and 21, FP: 49, Q: 26, Tanala: 314. Favourite: Hoping Cloud.

Owner: Mr. Deepak Choudhary. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

Jockey S. Antony Raj rides Queen Envied past the finish line in the HRC The Golconda 1000 Guineas race in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Jockey S. Antony Raj rides Queen Envied past the finish line in the HRC The Golconda 1000 Guineas race in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

7. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m), (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only: QUEEN ENVIED (Lord Admiral - Be Envied) (Antony Raj S) 1, Tiger Mountain (Top Class — Star Mountain) (Suraj Narredu) 2, Artemis Ignacia (Excellent Art — Windsor Manor) (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Ballerina (Sanus Per Aquam — Belladee) (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Nk, Sh and Hd. 1m 38. 87s. ₹30 (w), 18 and 26 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 60, SHW: 16 and 30, FP: 198, Q: 87, Tanala: 316. Favourite: Artemis Ignacia.

Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP & Sans Craintes Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

8. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BELLAGIO (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Crimson Rose (Akshay Kumar) 2, Burgundy Black (D.S. Deora) 3 and Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 4. Hd, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 13. 42s. ₹53 (w), 11, 10 and 50 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 133, SHW: 22 and 11, FP: 127, Q: 27, Tanala: 1,170. Favourite: Crimson Rose.

Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur and Mrs. Marietta Frances Gorethi Beard. Trainer: L.D’ Silva.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹7,557 (23 tkts.), 30%: 471 (158 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 5,160 (6 tkts.), (ii) 1,659 (38 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,391 (14 tkts.), (ii)n 253 (81 tkts.), (iii) 542 (66 tkts.).

