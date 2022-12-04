Queen Envied claims won Golconda 1000 Guineas

December 04, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer Irfan Ghatala’s Queen Envied ridden by Antony Raj S won the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the first classic race of the Hyderabad Winter Season, held here on Sunday (Dec. 4).

The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP & Sans Craintes Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd.

Jockey Antony Raj kept this daughter of Lord Admiral — Be Envied, last throughout the race till the home straight. Later she came with gigantic strides to beat her rivals in a close finish.

1. HARIDWAR PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I SUPERPOWER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Yesterday (Surya Prakash) 2, Just Incredible (Aneel) 3 and Dream Station (Abhay Singh) 4. 1/2, Shd and 4-1/4. 2m 8. 01s. ₹15 (w), 11, 10 and 30 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 34, SHW: 14 and 28, FP: 60, Q: 47, Tanala: 593. Favourite: N R I Superpower.

Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. ZURBARAN PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): CALISTA GIRL (B. Nikhil) 1, Windsor (Akshay Kumar) 2, Lucky Zone (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and That’s My Love (Mohit Singh) 4. Not run: Shadow Of The Moon. 3/4, 1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m 12. 89s. ₹91 (w), 24, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 40, SHW: 62 and 11, FP: 367, Q: 76, Tanala: 997. Favourite: Windsor.

Owners: Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat & Mr. Sreeramulu Bommishetty. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

3. K.R. ARVIND REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): AYR (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Kancha (Akshay Kumar) 2, Nugget (Chouhan) 3 and Malaala (D.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Hard To Toss and Costello. Nk, Nk and 2. 1m 11. 88s. ₹50, 14, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 71, SHW: 38 and 10, FP: 193, Q: 75, Tanala: 320. Favourite: Nugget.

Owners: Mrs. Rajini Meka, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur and Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas. Trainer: L.D’ Silva.

4. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BARBET (B. Nikhil) 1, Thanks (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Silk (Koushik) 3 and Siri (Md. Ismail) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 12. 33s. ₹17 (w), 10, 14 and 41 (p). SHP: 25, THP: 62, SHW: 16 and 23, FP: 39, Q: 29, Tanala: 396. Favourite: Barbet.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. DODLA PRATAP CHANDER REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only: SHE CAN (Akshay Kumar) 1, High Command (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Rising Tycoon (Antony Raj) 3 and Commanding Knight (Santosh Raj) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/4 and 2. 1m 11. 96s. ₹26 (w), 18, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 42, SHW: 21 and 11, FP: 105, Q: 50, Tanala: 279. Favourite: She Can.

Owners: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah, Mr. Soma Raju Adipudi, Mr. Sureshbabu Daggubati and Mr. Venkatesh Daggubati. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. AIR COMMAND CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HOPING CLOUD (Mohit Singh) 1, Starwalt (Chouhan) 2, City Cruise (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) 4. 6-1/4, 4-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m 39. 08s. ₹20 (w), 12, 14 and 17 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 46, SHW: 15 and 21, FP: 49, Q: 26, Tanala: 314. Favourite: Hoping Cloud.

Owner: Mr. Deepak Choudhary. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

7. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m), (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only: QUEEN ENVIED (Lord Admiral - Be Envied) (Antony Raj S) 1, Tiger Mountain (Top Class — Star Mountain) (Suraj Narredu) 2, Artemis Ignacia (Excellent Art — Windsor Manor) (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Ballerina (Sanus Per Aquam — Belladee) (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Nk, Sh and Hd. 1m 38. 87s. ₹30 (w), 18 and 26 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 60, SHW: 16 and 30, FP: 198, Q: 87, Tanala: 316. Favourite: Artemis Ignacia.

Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP & Sans Craintes Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

8. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BELLAGIO (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Crimson Rose (Akshay Kumar) 2, Burgundy Black (D.S. Deora) 3 and Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 4. Hd, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 13. 42s. ₹53 (w), 11, 10 and 50 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 133, SHW: 22 and 11, FP: 127, Q: 27, Tanala: 1,170. Favourite: Crimson Rose.

Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur and Mrs. Marietta Frances Gorethi Beard. Trainer: L.D’ Silva.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹7,557 (23 tkts.), 30%: 471 (158 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 5,160 (6 tkts.), (ii) 1,659 (38 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,391 (14 tkts.), (ii)n 253 (81 tkts.), (iii) 542 (66 tkts.).