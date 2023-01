Queen Envied claims Golconda Oaks in an exciting finish

January 02, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer Irfan Ghatala’s Queen Envied ridden by P. Trevor won the Golconda Oaks, the main attraction of Monday’s (Jan. 2) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP & Sans Craintes Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer R.H. Sequeira and jockey Akshay Kumar scored a treble each.

Trevor confidently kept the daughter of Lord Admiral-Be Envied last till the bend. As the field entered the home stretch, Hoping Cloud who took charge in the straight appeared to have the winning post in his sights but despite veering out in the last 100m, Ghatala’s queen filly moved with gigantic strides to snatch the verdict by a whisker.

1. ABERADER PLATE: STRAUSS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Flaming Falcon (B. Nikhil) 2, Soorya Vahan (Md. Ismail) 3 and City Cruise (R.S. Jodha) 4. 3, Nk and Hd. 1m 27. 79s. ₹13 (w), 12, 14 and 38 (p). SHP: 24, THP: 64, SHW: 10 and 25, FP: 28, Q: 22, Tanala: 154. Favourite: Strauss. Owner: Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

2. HOVERCRAFT PLATE: N R I DOUBLEPOWER (Hindu Singh) 1, Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 2, Golden Gazelle (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Assured Success (Surya Prakash) 4. 3-3/4, 4-1/4 and 1. 1m, 27.03s. ₹18 (w), 11, 10 and 21 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 40, SHW: 15 and 10, FP: 31, Q: 14, Tanala: 100. Favourite: N R I Doublepower. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

3. CUPID PLATE (Div. III):LAURUS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Above The Law (Md. Ismail) 2, Top In Class (P. Trevor) 3 and Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and Nk. 1m, 13.72s. ₹59 (w), 15, 14 and 12 (p). SHP: 55, THP: 49, SHW: 18 and 54, FP: 381, Q: 190, Tanala: 13,46. Favourite: Maximum Glamour. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & Mr. Rafaat Hussain. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. MOTHER TERESA PLATE:HOT SEAT (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Muaser (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Lady Danger (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Sweet Melody (Afroz Khan) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 28.95s. ₹60 (w), 17, 22 and 11 (p). SHP: 61, THP: 70, SHW: 43 and 76, FP: 462, Q: 346, Tanala: 1,522. Favourite: Lady Danger. Owners: Mr. M. Sudheer Reddy, Mr. Sharath Chandra Reddy Malipedhi & Mr. Syed Shah Faisal Hassan. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

5. A.S. KRISHNA MEMORIAL CUP: WATCH MY STRIDE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Kesariya Balam (Hindu Singh) 2, Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 3 and Top Secret (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m, 42.45s. ₹16 (w), 15 and 17 (p). SHP: 26, THP: 31, SHW: 10 and 19, FP: 29, Q: 20, Tanala: 74. Favourite: Watch My Stride. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer : R.H. Sequeira.

6. RANGA REDDY CUP: YESTERDAY (P. Trevor) 1, Path Of Peace (Afroz Khan) 2, Francis Bacon (Surya Prakash) 3 and Just Incredible (Srinath) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 2m, 36.71s. ₹20 (w), 10, 20 and 36 (p). SHP: 93, THP: 79, SHW: 14 and 43, FP: 153, Q: 100, Tanala: 1,036. Favourite: Yesterday. Owners: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey & Mrs. Lingala Aarti Reddy. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

7. BEST OF GOLD PLATE (Div. II):MILTON KEYNES (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Visionary (Kuldeep S) 2, Protocol (Md. Ismail) 3 and Chica Bonita (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Nk, 5-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 27.39s. ₹45 (w), 16, 12 and 24 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 47, SHW: 32 and 11, FP: 103, Q: 49, Tanala: 830. Favourite: Visionary. Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

8. GOLCONDA OAKS: QUEEN ENVIED (Lord Admiral-Be Envied) (P. Trevor) 1, Hoping Cloud (Saamidd- Kalinda Snow) (Mohit Singh) 2, N R I Superpower (Win Legend-One Life To Love) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Nugget (Excellent Art-Elouana) (Srinath) 4. Nose, 3 and 3/4. 2m, 38.46s. ₹23 (w), 16 and 24 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 27, SHW: 14 and 14, FP: 119, Q: 69, Tanala: 485. Favourite: Queen Envied. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP & Sans Craintes Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

9. WISHFUL THINKING PLATE: N R I ULTRAPOWER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Grand Duke (Gaurav Singh) 2 , Superstellar (P. Trevor) 3 and Queen Blossom (Md. Ismail) 4. 2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 41.42s. ₹30 (w), 15, 18 and 12 (p). SHP: 50, THP: 63, SHW: 12 and 27, FP: 112, Q: 67, Tanala: 370. Favourite: Superstellar. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹1,253 (75 tkts.) & 30%: 319 (126 tkts.), (ii) 1,336 (467 tkts.), 30%: 155 (1,718 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2,424 (90 tkts.), (ii) 632 (133 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 694 (39 tkts.), (ii) 492 (133 tkts.), (iii) 347 (284 tkts.).