Pyrrhus, Queen’s Pride and Soup And Sandwich excel

PUNE:
November 13, 2022 18:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pyrrhus, Queen’s Pride and Soup And Sandwich excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 13) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (rb) 37. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Brahmos (Ajinkya), Aloysia (V. Jodha) 40. Pair easy. Indian Crown (Saba) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Soup And Sandwich (Zameer) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Zuccarelli (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/os Cyrenaica (V. Jodha), Glacier (Ajinkya) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Spiritual Rock (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: My Princess (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Iamstorm (rb), Adonis (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Pisa (Saba), Flying Halo (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Full Of Grace (Nirmal), Dexa (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Opus Dei (Shelar), Endurance (Saba) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1200m: Queen’s Pride (Zameer) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved impressively. Pyrrhus (Kirtish), Leto (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app