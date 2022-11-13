Pyrrhus, Queen’s Pride and Soup And Sandwich excel

Pyrrhus, Queen’s Pride and Soup And Sandwich excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (rb) 37. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Brahmos (Ajinkya), Aloysia (V. Jodha) 40. Pair easy. Indian Crown (Saba) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Soup And Sandwich (Zameer) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Zuccarelli (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/os Cyrenaica (V. Jodha), Glacier (Ajinkya) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Spiritual Rock (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: My Princess (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Iamstorm (rb), Adonis (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Pisa (Saba), Flying Halo (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Full Of Grace (Nirmal), Dexa (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Opus Dei (Shelar), Endurance (Saba) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Queen’s Pride (Zameer) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved impressively. Pyrrhus (Kirtish), Leto (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level.