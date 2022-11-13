Races

Pyrrhus, Queen’s Pride and Soup And Sandwich excel

Pyrrhus, Queen’s Pride and Soup And Sandwich excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (rb) 37. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Brahmos (Ajinkya), Aloysia (V. Jodha) 40. Pair easy. Indian Crown (Saba) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Soup And Sandwich (Zameer) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Zuccarelli (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/os Cyrenaica (V. Jodha), Glacier (Ajinkya) 56, 600/41. They were easy. Spiritual Rock (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: My Princess (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Iamstorm (rb), Adonis (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Pisa (Saba), Flying Halo (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Full Of Grace (Nirmal), Dexa (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Opus Dei (Shelar), Endurance (Saba) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Queen’s Pride (Zameer) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved impressively. Pyrrhus (Kirtish), Leto (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2022 6:58:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/pyrrhus-queens-pride-and-soup-and-sandwich-excel/article66132573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY