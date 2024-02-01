Pursuit Of Wealth, Cascais, Ranquelino and She Rules excel

February 01, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Pursuit Of Wealth, Cascais, Ranquelino and She Rules excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 1).

Inner sand:

600m: Femme Fatale (R. Ravi), Supercharge (M. Naveen) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dhanteras (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1200m: Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Pradeep), Gallon Of My Love (M. Naveen) 1-23, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Ranquelino (R. Pradeep), Friya (A. Velu) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Days Date (rb) 45.5. Easy. Crimson Star (R. Pradeep), Icy Wind (Vivek) 45. They moved freely. Bharat (Antony) 45. Easy.

1000m: She Rules (A. Velu), Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Cascais (Antony) 1-15, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Felisa (S. Shareef), Brilliant Blue (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/47. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Pericles (F. Norton) 1-45, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up.