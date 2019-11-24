Pure Zinc wins A. Campbell Trophy

Pure Zinc (Santosh. G up) upset first favourite Missing You to win the A. Campbell Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s (Nov. 24) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Kishore P. Rungta, Gaurav K. Rungta, Ms. Priti Singh & Kr. Digvijay Singh Shekhawat rep. Jai Govind Stud & Agri Farm (PF)’s. Adhirajsingh Jodha trains the winner.

1. BEJAN BHARUCHA PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: MAESTRO (Ayyar) 1, Romantic Eyes (Dashrath) 2, Cray Cray (Zeeshan) 3 and Super Strength (Parmar) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4, 1-1/2. 1m, 11.96s. ₹52 (w), 16, 23 and 25 (p). SHP: 67, EXP: 605, FP: 319, Q: 133, Tanala: 1,538 and 1,154. Favourite: Macgyver. Owner & Trainer: Ms. Nazak B. Chenoy.

2. M D PETIT PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: NOTORIETY (S.John) 1, Gold Magic (Neeraj) 2, Ex’s And Oh’s (Sandesh) 3 and Velvet Vibes (S.Kamble) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2, 2-3/4. 1m, 39.27s. ₹17 (w), 10, 14 and 17 (p). SHP: 48, EXW: 6,916, EXP: 762, FP: 111, Q: 91, Tanala: 165 and 69. Favourite: Notoriety. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Keki D. Mehta and Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Bhupinder Singh & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. SECRET STAR PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: KILDARE (Sandesh) 1, Sandman (Neeraj) 2, Gods Plan (Akshay) 3 and Beemer (David Egan) 4. 13-1/2, 2-1/4, 3/4. 1m, 23.09s (record time). ₹18 (w), 14, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 46, EXW: 513, EXP: 31, FP: 57, Q: 32, Tanala: 118 and 42. Favourite: Kildare. Owners: Mrs. M.B. Dubash & Ms. Farida B. Dubash. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. MASTER SHIFU PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: SUNRISE RUBY (Nazil) 1, Majestic Warrior (Dashrath) 2, Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 3 and Safdar (Kadam) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4, Sh. 1m, 37.44s. ₹36 (w), 14, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 25, EXP: 453, FP: 134, Q: 45, Tanala: 204 and 95. Favourite: Enid Blyton. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

5. KIARA PLATE (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: RECALL OF YOU (Sandesh) 1, Lady Lanette (Dashrath) 2, Rising Sun (Nazil) 3 and Royalty (Zervan) 4. Lnk, Nose, 2-1/4. 59.22s. ₹14 (w), 10, 29 and 30 (p). SHP: 137, FP: 176, Q: 109, Tanala: 1,376 and 281. Favourite: Recall Of You. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. A. CAMPBELL TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: PURE ZINC (Santosh G) 1, Missing You (Sandesh) 2, Flying Visit (Zervan) 3 and Arc Shine (Zeeshan) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4, 4-1/2. 1m, 23.66s. ₹105 (w), 26 and 12 (p). SHP: 49, EXW: 13,423, FP: 251, Q: 46, Tanala: 660 and 242. Favourite: Missing You. Owners: M/s. Kishore P. Rungta, Gaurav K. Rungta, Ms. Priti Singh & Kr. Digvijay Singh Shekhawat rep. Jai Govind Stud & Agri Farm (PF)’s. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

7. K.J.K. IRANI PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: GOLDEN GUEST (David Egan) 1, Headway (Neeraj) 2, Silver Flames (Sandesh) 3 and Castilian (Leigh Roche) 4. 2-1/4, 2, 3/4. 1m, 9.07s. ₹38 (w), 16, 11 and 10 (p). SHP: 40, EXW: 642, EXP: 43, FP: 116, Q: 99, Tanala: 171 and 74. Favourite: Silver Flames. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. S.R. Sanas & Jehan J. Satarvala. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

8. BEJAN BHARUCHA PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: ETERNAL DANCER (Kadam) 1, Sandalphon (Dashrath) 2, Royal Ace (Peter) 2 and Adam’s Beginning (Santosh G) 4. 3/4, Dht, 1-1/4. 1m, 11.37s. ₹123 (w), 25, 17 and 13 (p). SHP: 24, EXW: 6,028, EXP: 456, FP: 536, Q: 215, Tanala: 1,541 and 1,541. Favourite: Sandalphon. Owners: Mr. Rehanullah Khan & Mrs. Shabana R. Khan. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

Note: In the last 100 metres of this race, it was observed that Angels Harmony shifted out and bumped Eternal Dancer, resulting into the fall of A. Gaikwad, the rider of Angels Harmony. Gaikwad escaped unhurt.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹56,589 (8 tkts.) and 30%: 1,732 (112 tkts.).

Treble: (i) ₹178 (79 tkts.), (ii) 2,187 (7 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 18,348 (3 tkts.) and 30%: Rs. 1,311 (18 tkts.).