Pure Zinc, Themis and Timeless please

Pure Zinc, Themis and Timeless pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Judicious (Merchant), Dean’s Kitten/Mamorina (Jethu) 39. They ended level. Sassy Lass (rb) 37. Moved well. Bedroom Eyes (Jethu), Questionable (Merchant) 40.5. Pair level. Arsenal (Shelar) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Themis (rb), Monte Greco (V.Walkar) 48.5, 600/36.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Silver Edge (S.J. Sunil) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Imperial Heritage (Mahesh) 53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Hunayn (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/39. Easy. Komandant (Tograllu) 55, 600/41. Easy. Ricardus (Ajinkya), Tenerife (V. Jodha) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former was one length superior. In The Stars (Merchant), Goofy Eyes (Jethu) 52, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Faberge (P.S. Chouhan), Azeeza (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Former superior. Turning Point (V. Jodha), She’s All Mine (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Cray Cray (rb), Cezanne (rb) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Lincoln (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40.5. Easy. Big Sur (S.J. Sunil) 49.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Hedwig (Shahrukh) 51.5, 600/37. Moved well. Fine Tune (Shelar) 55, 600/40. Easy. Sereno (Ajinkya), Harvey (V. Jodha) 49, 600/36.5. They moved attractively. Astral Flare (A. Imran Khan), Bishop Of Derry (Kharadi) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Adam (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Pilatus (Jethu) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Timeless (V. Jodha), Multiglory (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former was hard held and they finished level. Pure Zinc (A. Imran Khan), In It To Win It (Nirmal) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Note former. Samarjeet (Parbat) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Caprisca (Pereira), Drogo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They moved level freely. Rochester (Ajinkya), Fernebache (V. Jodha) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Former moved well and they finished level. Nightfall (rb), Stallone (F. Irani) 1-9, 600/43. Pair level.

1200m: Exodus (Merchant), Palatial (Jethu) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Jefferson (Parbat) 1-19.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Franz Ferdinand (Parmar), Frosty (Akshay) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front.

1400m: Bateleur (Jethu), Nelsons Blood (Akshay) 1-41, 600/42. Pair easy.