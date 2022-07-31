Pure, Doc Martin, Mozelle and Amped impress

July 31, 2022 17:20 IST

Pune

Pure, Doc Martin, Mozelle and Amped impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 31) morning.

Inner sand:

Advertisement

Advertisement

800m: Cognosco (Ayyar) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Time (rb), San Salvatore (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Kirkines (Bhawani), Gaugain (rb) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lit (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Wild Thing (P. Dhebe), Excelerator (Daman) 53, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Galway Bay (Yash) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Golden Kingdom (Nirmal), Wellington (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Divine Soul (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Amped (Daman0 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Pure (P. Dhebe), Multiencrypted (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Former, who is in good shape, finished four lengths ahead. Fairuza (Zervan) 53, 600/41. Pushed. Pokerface (Joseph) 50, 600/37. Stretched. Angels Trumpet (T.S. Jodha), Speculator (Shahrukh) 54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Silver Bells (Yash), Flaming Fire (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. 3/y/o Midnight Interlude/Spirit Of Excellence (T.S. Jodha), Giverny (Shahrukh) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Nationwide (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Pushed. Jazzy Socks (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy. Animous (Jaykumar), Liberation (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Former was one length better. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Excellent Star (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Doc Martin (Zervan), Polyneices (Joseph) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Former to note. So So Special (Vinod), Chancellor (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Snowfall (Towfeeq) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well. Mozelle (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased.

1200m: Chastity (Nadeem), Rue St Honore’ (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Faith Of Success (Bhawani), Kamaria (Jaykumar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Ladida (Rupesh), Midas Touch (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Both were pushed and finished level. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-21, 600/38. Worked well.

1600m: Django (Zervan) 1-54, 1200/1-24, 600/40. Moved freely.