Races

Pure, Doc Martin, Mozelle and Amped impress

Racing CorrespondentJuly 31, 2022 17:20 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 17:20 IST

Pune

Pure, Doc Martin, Mozelle and Amped impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 31) morning.

Inner sand:

Advertisement
Advertisement

800m: Cognosco (Ayyar) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Time (rb), San Salvatore (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Kirkines (Bhawani), Gaugain (rb) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lit (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Wild Thing (P. Dhebe), Excelerator (Daman) 53, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Galway Bay (Yash) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Golden Kingdom (Nirmal), Wellington (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Divine Soul (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Amped (Daman0 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Pure (P. Dhebe), Multiencrypted (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Former, who is in good shape, finished four lengths ahead. Fairuza (Zervan) 53, 600/41. Pushed. Pokerface (Joseph) 50, 600/37. Stretched. Angels Trumpet (T.S. Jodha), Speculator (Shahrukh) 54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Silver Bells (Yash), Flaming Fire (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. 3/y/o Midnight Interlude/Spirit Of Excellence (T.S. Jodha), Giverny (Shahrukh) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Nationwide (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Pushed. Jazzy Socks (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy. Animous (Jaykumar), Liberation (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Former was one length better. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Excellent Star (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Doc Martin (Zervan), Polyneices (Joseph) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Former to note. So So Special (Vinod), Chancellor (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Snowfall (Towfeeq) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well. Mozelle (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased.

1200m: Chastity (Nadeem), Rue St Honore’ (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Faith Of Success (Bhawani), Kamaria (Jaykumar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Ladida (Rupesh), Midas Touch (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Both were pushed and finished level. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-21, 600/38. Worked well.

1600m: Django (Zervan) 1-54, 1200/1-24, 600/40. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
horse racing
Pune
Maharashtra
Read more...