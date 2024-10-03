Pune to see ‘wonder mare’ Juliette in action on Oct. 5.

A crowd is set to throng the Pune race course on Saturday (Oct. 5) to have a glimpse of the ‘wonder mare’ Juliette, set to participate in the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes.

Juliette, dubbed the ‘Empress of Indian Racing, has left an indelible mark on the sport, enchanting fans throughout her remarkable career. With an impressive 18 wins from 26 starts, including a hat-trick of victories in the prestigious Grade 1 Indian Turf Invitation Cup, this 8-y-o grey mare has firmly established herself as a true racing legend.

In honour of Juliette’s participation, her owners, Zavaray S. Poonawalla and family are supporting various initiatives aimed at making this event accessible to all racing fans.

A special package for Members Enclosure is available for ₹200, including a mobile badge, ₹200 worth food coupon, and a ₹200 worth betting voucher (for the Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes on Tote). Free entry is being offered to the First Enclosure, with the same benefits,

There will be free live streaming of the races on www.play.rwitc.com.

