Races

Pune season from July 28

The 2022 Pune racing season will start on July 28 (Thursday) and will end on November 6 (Sunday) as per the prospectus released by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC).

This season, comprising 18 race days, has a prize money of ₹9.27 crore. The minimum stakes money starts at ₹5 lakh, with juvenile races offered at ₹1.2 million.

The highlights of the season are the Pune Derby (Gr. 1) on October 16 and the Indian St. Leger on September 25. Another attraction would be the S.A. Poonawalla Million on September 18.

Apart from 33 ‘A’ licensed Trainers and 62 licensed jockeys (including apprentice) at the RWITC, outstation trainers/jockeys are also expected to participate. A total of 656 horses are stationed at Pune, including 163 two-year-olds.

Important races: Zavaray S. Poonawalla Eve Champion Trophy (Aug. 6), Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Aug. 14), Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Independence Million (Aug.15), F.D. Wadia Trophy (Aug. 21), Idar Gold Trophy (Sept. 3), Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Sept. 11), S.A. Poonawalla Million (Sept. 18), Villoo C. Poonawalla Million (Sept. 18), Indian St. Leger (Sept. 25), Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Oct. 9), Late Jaganath B. Shetty Memorial Million (Oct. 9), Pune Derby (Oct. 16), Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million (Oct. 16), R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Gold Cup (Oct. 28) and General Rajendrasinhji Million (Nov. 6).

Racing dates: July 28 & 29; August 6, 14, 15, 21 & 27; September 3, 11, 17, 18 & 25; October 9, 15, 16, 23 & 28; November 6.

