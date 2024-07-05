Pune racing season to begin on July 21

The 2024 Pune racing season will begin on July 21 and will conclude on November 3, according to the Prospectus issued by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC). The season will feature a total of 20 race days with an increased prize monery of over ₹11 crore.

688 horses, including 187 two-year-olds, are stationed in Pune. Sixteen outstation horses have already arrived and there are no restrictions on the participation of outstation horses except in the lower class.

The season boasts the participation of 31 A-Licence Trainers and 14 B-Licence trainers, alongside 45 A-Licence jockeys and 11 B-Licence jockeys.

The key sponsors are Horse Power Sports League (HPSL), K.N. Dhunjibhoy & family, Poonawalla Group, Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Raptakos Brett & Co Ltd., Panchshil Realty, Yeravada Stud & Agricultural Farm, and Sudendu Shah of Pride Group, among others.

Important races of the Season: Aug 10: Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy; Aug. 15: Pride Group Independence Million; Aug. 17: F.D. Wadia Trophy; Sept. 15: S. A. Poonawalla Million and Villoo C. Poonawalla Million; Sept. 22: HPSL Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1); Oct. 13 HSPL Pune Derby, Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million; Nov. 3: Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C Ltd. Trophy.

Racing dates: July: 21, 28; August: 4, 10, 15, 16, 17, 24 and 31; September: 7, 14, 15, 22, and 29. October: 5, 12, 13, and 19; November: 2 and 3.