September 02, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Pune

Due to the incessant rainfall and inclement weather rendering the underfoot condition of the race-track non-conducive for racing, the Stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) have decided to postpone Saturday’s (Sept. 2) races to Tuesday (Sept. 5). The same card will hold good for Tuesday’s (Sept. 5) races.