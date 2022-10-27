Races

New Dimension and Coeur De Lion show out

New Dimension and Coeur De Lion showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 27).

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Mozelle (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Buckley (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/os Otello (rb), Don't Be Shy (rb) 53, 600/39 They finished level.

1000m: 2/y/os New Dimension (Yash), Eaton Square (Peter) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and ended easily a length in front. Note the former. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Pride's Angel (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1000m: Adonis (Dhebe), Iamstorm (rb), 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar) and Waikiki (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Adonis was one length superior to Iamstorm who further finished six lengths ahead of others. 2/y/os Irish Gold (Mosin), Roderic O' Connor/Star Of Venus (Vinod), Leitir Mor/Queen's Guest (rb) and Mi Arion (Rupesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. First and second names were level and finished four lengths ahead of the others. 2/y/os Supreme Spirit (Vinod), Phoenix Tower/Winter Renaissance (Shelar) and Star Of Orion (Saba) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Trio moved freely. Power Of Blessings (Dashrath) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Good work. 2/y/os Dream Alliance (Vinod), Big Red (Shelar) and Pride's Prince (Saba) 1-11, 800/55, 600/43. They jumped out well and moved freely.


