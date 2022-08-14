Snowfall, Inishmore and Prinia shine

August 14, 2022 18:28 IST

Pune: Snowfall, Inishmore and Prinia showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 14) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Ristretto (P. Shinde), Precioso (rb) 40. They were easy. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 41. Easy.

800m: Agostino Carracci (Nazil), Chat (A. Prakash) 53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dazzling Princess (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Dragon Lord (Kaviraj), Venus (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Metzinger (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Claudius (Trevor), Eleos (Kirtish) 56, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Moved fluently. Presidential (C. Umesh), Wordsmith (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Judy Blue Eyes (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Shaped well. Prinia (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Freedom (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Soup And Sandwich (Shubham), Mount Sinai (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. The moved level freely. Liam (Srinath), Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-10, 600/43. Both were level.

1200m: Inishmore (Trevor), Empower (Shelar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former who started three lengths behind easily finished level. My Princess (Trevor) 1-24, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Pressed. Chopin (Umesh) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Good. Snowfall (Trevor) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Mozelle (Trevor) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.

