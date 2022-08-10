Races

Ascoval excels

The Hindu Bureau Pune: August 10, 2022 18:59 IST
Ascoval excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 10) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Cupido (rb), Lord Murphy (Zervan) 42. They were easy. Rodrigo (Vinod) 43, 400/26. Easy.

800m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Ascoval (Merchant) 49, 600/37. Excelled. Bold Legend (Chouhan) 55, 600/42. Moved freely.

