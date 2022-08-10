Races

Ascoval excels

Ascoval excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 10) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Cupido (rb), Lord Murphy (Zervan) 42. They were easy. Rodrigo (Vinod) 43, 400/26. Easy.

800m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Ascoval (Merchant) 49, 600/37. Excelled. Bold Legend (Chouhan) 55, 600/42. Moved freely.

1000m: Fiery Red (Nirmal), Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Emrys (Chouhan), Chamonix (app) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Raffaello (Mosin) 1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. In good shape.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Excelerator (Dhebe), Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.


