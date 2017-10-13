Races

Psychic Warrior, Salazaar, Reference and Set To Win shine

Psychic Warrior, Salazaar, Reference and Set To Win shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 13)

Outer sand:

600m: Thomas More (Arshad) 45.5. Easy. Southern Storm (Ashok Kumar) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Psychic Warrior (Irvan Singh) 1-11, 600/41.5. Impressed. Alvarez (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Reference (Irvan Singh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Set To Win (Irvan Singh), Goat (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Ace Badraan (Anjar) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Haedi’s Folly (Faisal) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Iris (Anjar) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Classical Dancer (R. Marshall) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Apache Sunrise (Jagadeesh) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Shaman (R. Marshall) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased.

1600m: Salazaar (Mrs. Silva) 1-48.5, 1,400/1-34.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/44. A fine display.

