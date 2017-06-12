Psychic Warrior impresses

Psychic Warrior, Shaman, Autocratic, Themis and Fresh Start impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 12).

Inner sand:

1,400m: Highland Wind (P.S. Chouhan) 1-37, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Shivalik Story (Shailesh), Drop Of Jupiter (rb) 43.5. They moved freely.

1,000m: Arizona (P.S. Chouhan) 1-13, 600/42. In fine trim. Noble Splendor (Bhawani S) 1-11, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Miss Bolt (Faisal), Set To Win (Irvan Singh) 1-13, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1,200m: Psychic Warrior (P.S. Chouhan), Triumph (Irvan Singh) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Fresh Start (Bhawani S) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Pleased. Autocratic (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Mathaiyus (Neeraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit.

1,400m: Commodore (Suraj) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine condition. Themis (Sandesh), Mekong Delta (S.A. Amit) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. He Calls The Shots (Shailesh), Akshaya (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Accolade (Akshay), Denny Crane (J. Chinoy) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1,600m: Shaman (P. Trevor) 1-55, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. An excellent display.

Inner sand – June 11:

1,200m: Fabulous Touch (Ashok Kumar) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 36. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Heroine (N. Rawal) 44. Moved on the bit. Marina Del Rey (S. Sreekanth) 43.5. Moved freely. Denny Crane (J. Chinoy), Accolade (Akshay) 45. They moved freely. Australis (rb), Strong Conviction (A. Velu) 44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Take Five (Suraj), Whomakestherules (rb) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1,000m: Castanea (S. John) 1-9.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Eternal Angel (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine trim.

1,200m: Azzurro (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Lady Barrington (Indrajeet) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display. Alberetta (Selvaraj) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Gypsy (Selvaraj) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

1,400m: Cantabria (Selvaraj), Dr Logan (Qureshi) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They are in fine trim.